Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICV stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

