Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the October 31st total of 681,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FMS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,463. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.71) to €17.10 ($17.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($59.74) to €51.80 ($53.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($41.24) to €36.00 ($37.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

