Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Achieves $76.42 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00027936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $76.42 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

