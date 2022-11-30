Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.85

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

