Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FMX opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

