Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

PDYPY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDYPY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($165.33) to £135 ($161.50) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($162.70) to £148 ($177.05) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($154.32) to £150 ($179.45) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14,740.00.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.