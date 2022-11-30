Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

FISV opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

