First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 72.7% in November

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

First US Bancshares stock remained flat at $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

