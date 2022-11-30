First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FMY opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.