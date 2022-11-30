First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FMY opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $13.75.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
