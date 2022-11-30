First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.26. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,364. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

