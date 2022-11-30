First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 88.4% in November

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 66.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 84,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

