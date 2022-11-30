First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 59,639 shares.The stock last traded at $106.96 and had previously closed at $106.32.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXH. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,573,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

