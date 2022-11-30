First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
FIF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
