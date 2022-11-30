First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

FIF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

