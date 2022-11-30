First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 91.6% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

