First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Down 91.6% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
