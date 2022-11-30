First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 45,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,239. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

