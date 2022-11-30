First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 537,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $88,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

FRC opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

