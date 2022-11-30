First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$100,028.22 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.13 per share, with a total value of C$100,028.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,919,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,058,535.26.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 8,060 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.13 per share, with a total value of C$275,087.80.

On Thursday, September 22nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,047.23.

Shares of FN traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,725. First National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$45.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

