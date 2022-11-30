FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.94. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,130 shares changing hands.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
About FIH Mobile
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.