FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.94. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,130 shares changing hands.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

About FIH Mobile

(Get Rating)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.