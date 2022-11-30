Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00007577 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $188,179.52 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

