Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $422.89 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $422.89 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,490.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003760 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99983922 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $8,910,591.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.