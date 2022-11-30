Fantom Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $612.41 million and approximately $201.80 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.23 or 0.06759364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00506122 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.74 or 0.30780400 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
