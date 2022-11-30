Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as low as C$7.51. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 4,287 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

