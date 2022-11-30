Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTCGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as low as C$7.51. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 4,287 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.