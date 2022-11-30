Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 82.9% in November

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.3 days.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($19.59) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($36.08) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.