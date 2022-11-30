Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.65. Evogene shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 78,808 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 2,338.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.