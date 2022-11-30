Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Update

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 215,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 380.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 199,672 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

