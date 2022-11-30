Everscale Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $65.32 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,676,494 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

