Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $331.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,275. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.58.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

