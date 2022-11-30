Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.50 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

