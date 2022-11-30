Evercore ISI Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Salesforce stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

