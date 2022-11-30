Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $0.60. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 25,275 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.