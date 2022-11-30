Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Holdings Raised by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Evans Bancorp accounts for about 4.3% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.42% of Evans Bancorp worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $50,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 5,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

