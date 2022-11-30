Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading 1% Higher

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €71.58 ($73.79) and last traded at €71.58 ($73.79). 209,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.86 ($73.05).

Euronext Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.64.

Euronext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.