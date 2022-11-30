Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and $1.35 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,453,893 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

