Euler (EUL) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Euler has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $49.54 million and $1.17 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00029635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

