Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Holdings Raised by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.16% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 3.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 198.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 687,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUCR opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

