ETHPoW (ETHW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.81 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00019572 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $359.32 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,955 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,367,337.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.33232876 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $18,833,028.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

