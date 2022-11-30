Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Up 7.7%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 290,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 205,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

