ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 888,869 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 516,536 shares during the period.

ESSA Pharma Stock Up 8.9 %

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,317. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.05.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.