Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 55.4% in November

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMBL shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,851,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 338.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,169.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

