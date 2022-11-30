Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

