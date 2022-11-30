Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 162 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 170 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

