Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,485 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 350,735 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 206.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,268 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.