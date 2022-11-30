Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 26,712 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Lithia Motors worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.4 %

LAD opened at $235.85 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.17.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

