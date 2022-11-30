Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,392 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

