Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

