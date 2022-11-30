Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

