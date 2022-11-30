Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,500 shares of company stock worth $16,509,767. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

