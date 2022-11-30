Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,870 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

