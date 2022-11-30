Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,585 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CF Industries by 943.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

