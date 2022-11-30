Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Citizens Financial Group



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

